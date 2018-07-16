Man robs a Costa Mesa 7-Eleven twice in one night; suspect is sought

Authorities are searching for a man who police say robbed a 7-Eleven twice Sunday night in Costa Mesa.
Costa Mesa police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery at the convenience store at 1548 Adams Ave. at about 9:30 p.m.
Police said the man entered the store with a blue bandanna covering his face, walked behind the counter and pushed the clerk. The man made off with cash, tobacco products and lighters, said police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.
However, it wasn’t the first time the man had robbed the store that night, authorities said.
At about 7 p.m., he walked in without the bandanna and asked for cigarettes. He then slapped the clerk and took the cigarettes from the employee’s hand before running away, Fyad said.
The clerk didn’t notify police until the second robbery, Fyad said.
The robber was described as 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall and about 275 pounds with a shaved head. He was wearing a dark blue and gray T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Costa Mesa police detectives at (714) 754-5637.