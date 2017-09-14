2 men suspected of beating man and stealing his camera in Costa Mesa

Two men were arrested this week on suspicion of beating up a man and stealing his camera in Costa Mesa, police said Thursday.

Costa Mesa police officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 2500 block of Newport Boulevard just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man told officers that he had set up a meeting with two men to sell them a camera after they had responded to his online ad. Instead, he told officers, the men repeatedly kicked and punched him before making off with his camera, police said.

Officers identified two suspects during the investigation.

Gabriel Breisch, 21, of Foothill Ranch was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strong-arm robbery and assault with force likely to produce injury.

Adahn Woodard, 25, of Lake Forest was arrested Thursday on suspicion of the same crimes, according to police.

Both were being held Thursday with bail set at $50,000.

