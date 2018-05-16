Newport couple get a royal send-off for plan to take in Britain's big wedding

With Britain's Prince Harry set to marry American Meghan Markle on Saturday in a royal wedding generating media excitement to rival the nuptials of Harry's parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in 1981, Michael and Barbara Lawler of Newport Beach weren't going to be left out of the festivities.
The couple, who attended President Trump's inauguration in January 2017, planned to leave for England on Wednesday to take in the big day. (Their request for an invitation to the ceremony was declined, though an April 10 letter from Kensington Palace said, "His royal highness and Ms. Markle were touched that you took the trouble to write as you did.")
The Celtic Bar Assn. of Orange County — a social club for lawyers of Celtic heritage of which Michael Lawler is a member — threw a send-off party for the couple Tuesday evening at Muldoon's Irish Pub in Newport Beach.