Newport Beach hillside burns but no homes are damaged

A small brush fire that burned a hillside of dry vegetation in Newport Beach on Tuesday was extinguished by firefighters before any homes in the area were damaged.

Newport Beach fire officials responded to reports of the fire at San Miguel Drive and Pacific View Drive at 5:09 p.m.

The Orange County Fire Authority and Costa Mesa and Laguna Beach fire crews assisted Newport firefighters in knocking down the approximately 2,500-square-foot blaze by 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

