Popular Volkswagen bus to make last trip to Laguna’s Sawdust festival

May 08, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival exhibitors Catherine Reade and Shamus take seats in the festival’s 1971 Volkswagen bus, which will make its final appearance at the event this summer. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

A popular Volkswagen bus that has been used for photo ops at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival will be rolled out one last time this summer.

The multicolored 1971 deluxe model was first displayed at Sawdust's 50th-anniversary festival in 2016. It was part of a promotion to attract people to the Laguna Beach event.

Patrons quickly took to the iconic vehicle, taking pictures in front of and inside it, then posting snapshots on social media. The hashtags included "#SawdustBus" and "#SawdustSelfie." The van's windows and sliding door were removed to facilitate better pictures.

Each year, different artists have put their touches on the VW. In 2016, it was Star Shields, followed by Jeff Lavinsky in 2017.

This year, Drew Brophy, who specializes in surf art, will put his style on it.

Sawdust spokeswoman Kylee Pochironski hops into the festival’s Volkswagen bus Tuesday.
Sawdust spokeswoman Kylee Pochironski hops into the festival’s Volkswagen bus Tuesday. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

The VW is owned by Laguna Beach resident Troy Poeschl, a mixed-media, sculpture and photography artist who has exhibited at Sawdust since 2002.

After this year's appearance at Sawdust, the van's future is uncertain, but it could be converted into an electric vehicle, Poeschl said.

The 40th-anniversary Sawdust in 2006 also featured a VW owned by Poeschl. It was a 1963 double-door bus that also was used at other Laguna events like the Patriots Day Parade.

This year's Sawdust runs from June 29 to Sept. 2. For more information, visit sawdustartfestival.org.

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival exhibitors Mary Hulbutt and Nicole McQuaid stand next to the festival’s Volkswagen bus behind the site of a yet-to-be-erected festival booth.
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival exhibitors Mary Hulbutt and Nicole McQuaid stand next to the festival’s Volkswagen bus behind the site of a yet-to-be-erected festival booth. (Photo by Spencer Grant)

BRADLEY ZINT is a contributor to Times Community News.

