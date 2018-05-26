Scottish Fest brings music and culture of the Highlands to O.C. fairgrounds

Costa Mesa took on a Highland hue Saturday during Scottish Fest at the OC Fair & Event Center.

The annual cultural celebration featured traditional dances, pipe and drum performances, athletic competitions and a beard and mustache contest.

The festivities continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $18 for general admission, $16 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and younger as well as military personnel and first-responders.

The OC Fair & Event Center is at 88 Fair Drive. For more information, visit scottishfest.com.