Man hospitalized after being found stabbed multiple times in Costa Mesa

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Thursday night after being found in Costa Mesa with multiple stab wounds, police said.
Costa Mesa police responded to the 2300 block of Placentia Avenue near Fairview Park shortly before 9 p.m. and found a man with stab wounds, said Sgt. Jerry Hildeman.
Hildeman said the man, who is in his 40s, was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known Friday morning.
It isn’t clear exactly where the stabbing occurred. Detectives are investigating the area to determine whether the man was stabbed in Fairview Park, Hildeman said Friday.
No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police.