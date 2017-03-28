Costa Mesa man arrested in stabbings of 2 people

A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and elder abuse in connection with the stabbings of two people in Costa Mesa in about 14 hours, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to a 99 Cents Only store at 2180 Harbor Blvd. at about 10:30 a.m. Monday following reports of a stabbing, said police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with two stab wounds in his lower back, Fyad said. The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

At about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 1800 block of Park Avenue. They found a 30-year-old man with stab wounds in his chest and right arm, Fyad said.

A suspect in both stabbings, Jose Oscar Medina of Costa Mesa, was arrested in the 99 Cents Only store shopping center after a brief chase Monday, Fyad said.

She said investigators believe that neither victim knew Medina and that they were stabbed without provocation.

Medina was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

