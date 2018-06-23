Newport says petition business in Peotter recall attempt might have violated state election law; local rules might be tightened

The city said it appears that PCI Consultants Inc., the Calabasas-based firm contracted by the Committee to Recall Scott Peotter to circulate its petitions, did not provide signature gatherers with instructions intended to prevent fraud and abuse, as required by the California Elections Code. That includes producing a signed statement pledging not to “knowingly or willfully allow the signatures for this initiative to be used for any purpose other than qualification of the measure for the ballot” and acknowledging that it is a misdemeanor to violate that.