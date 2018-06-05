Art and beer highlight dual events Thursday in Laguna Beach

An art event Thursday evening at Seven-degrees in Laguna Beach will be accompanied by the grand opening of the neighboring Laguna Beach Beer Co.
From 6 to 9 p.m., Seven-degrees, at 891 Laguna Canyon Road, will feature muralists as part of a “Summer of Color” mural project. The event is spearheaded by Laguna Creative Ventures and the Hive, the newly rebranded center at 805-859 Laguna Canyon Road.
Featured artists include Beau Stanton, Chad Hasegawa, James Thistlethwaite and Ben Eine.
There also will be refreshments, music, a drawing and vendors.
Laguna Beach Beer Co., at the Hive, is celebrating the opening of a 2,500-square-foot tasting room and barrel aging facility. The establishment also features communal tables, two patio spaces, food service and beers on tap.
The grand opening starts at 5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting. Free food will be served until 7 p.m. Musician Andrew Corradini is scheduled to perform, and specials will be offered on growlers.
For the brewery, established in 2014, the tasting room is its first facility in its namesake town. It has another location in Rancho Santa Margarita.