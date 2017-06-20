Surfing Circle of Honor tries for a record paddle-out in Huntington Beach

Hundreds of surfers turned out at the Huntington Beach Pier on Tuesday morning to paddle offshore in hopes of forming a record-breaking circle to promote the city’s International Surfing Museum and a bid for Huntington Beach to host Olympic surfing during the 2024 Summer Games.

The Surfing Circle of Honor was delayed by choppy surf but began taking full form around 11:30 a.m.

Organizers hoped to gather 500 surfers on International Surfing Day to set a Guinness world record for the largest recorded paddle-out.

A party is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. at the Pasea Hotel, 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach. For ticket information, visit eventbrite.co.uk (search for “Surfing Circle of Honor” in Huntington Beach).

benjamin.brazil@latimes.com

Twitter:@benbrazilpilot