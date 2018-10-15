Thousands run PCH for Huntington Beach’s Surf City 10

Thousands of runners turned out Sunday morning for the 64th annual Surf City 10, a series of races along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach.
Athletes could participate in races of 10 miles, 10K (6.2 miles) and 5K (3.1 miles).
On Saturday, a related lifestyle expo at the Waterfront Beach Resort featured the latest in nutrition and fitness items.
More than 3,400 runners participated in races Sunday, according to the Surf City 10 website.
Registration is already underway for the 2019 Surf City 10, which will be held in September. To register or for more information, visit motivrunning.com/surf-city-10miler.