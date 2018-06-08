Surf dogs rule the waves in Huntington Beach

Canines with good balance and no fear of water were the big dogs on the beach Friday as they demonstrated their surfing skills at Huntington State Beach.
The competition helped open the two-day Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge.
On Saturday, more active dogs will compete in gymnastic Frisbee routines, slalom-like weave pole races, agility courses, hurdle racing and diving, in which dogs take a running leap off a 40-foot dock into a 19,000-gallon pool of water.
Saturday’s events run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the state beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Beach Boulevard.