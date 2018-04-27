H.B. ‘surfing padre’ Christian Mondor dies just before 93rd birthday

"Father Christian was a man for all seasons, for all times, for all places," said pastor Ryan Thornton, who worked alongside Mondor at Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church in Huntington Beach. "From the beaches to the boardwalks, from the church to the classroom, he had the rare gift of personability and intelligence; he could speak to surfers and scholars alike about the infinitude of God and the best spot to catch the next wave."