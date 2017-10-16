Newport-Mesa teachers to pick 2 pilot programs that could replace controversial Swun Math

A committee of sixth- through eighth-grade teachers in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District is evaluating possible pilot math programs that could replace Swun Math, which some parents say is filled with errors.

By the end of the month, the committee is expected to choose two programs to try out, district spokeswoman Annette Franco said in an email Monday.

Newport-Mesa elementary schools began using Swun Math in 2013, but some parents have urged the school board to look at other Common Core-based math programs after finding errors and typos in Swun materials.

In May, trustees decided to replace Swun Math in kindergarten through fifth grade starting this school year, choosing the Math Learning Center’s Bridges in Mathematics program, a K-5 curriculum that implements Common Core State Standards.

But sixth-graders continued to use Swun Math to give teachers more time to collaborate with middle school teachers and test other programs that could be used in grades six through eight.

Franco said the pilot process will be similar to last year, when a steering committee of 140 teachers districtwide tested math materials for seven months.

