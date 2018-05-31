Local law enforcement carries torch for Special Olympics

Local streets were packed with law enforcement personnel Thursday morning, but crime fighting wasn’t on their agenda.
Groups braved the chilly morning air to run through Laguna Beach, Newport Beach and Costa Mesa carrying a torch as part of an annual effort to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics of Southern California.
Laguna Beach Police Department employees ran the first leg along Coast Highway before handing off the torch to the California Highway Patrol, which took it from Newport Coast Drive to Jamboree Road.
Newport Beach police then grabbed the torch and made their way north on Dover Drive to Irvine Avenue, where they handed it off to Costa Mesa police.
The Torch Run, which went through San Diego County into Orange County on Tuesday, will wind across several cities before reaching Cal State Long Beach for the June 9 opening of the Special Olympics Summer Games.