Newport officials want answers after someone rips out 3 newly donated trees near Wedge

Just a day after they had been planted near the base of the jetty adjacent to the famed Wedge surf spot, three donated saplings were ripped from the dirt Thursday, and one was found floating in the nearby channel, according to Newport Beach residents and officials.

Two of the trees are missing.

“Who would do this?” Councilwoman Diane Dixon, who represents the Balboa Peninsula, said Friday morning.

On Wednesday, about 50 people attended a dedication and planting ceremony for the trees, which were donated by Arbor Real Estate.

The Myoporum saplings were planted to replace three of four wind-bent Myoporums that for years had leaned over the path to the Wedge before they were felled by a storm in February.

The young trees looked like bushes against the furrowed trunk of the one surviving tree, which surfers from the Wedge Preservation Society estimate to be about 60 years old.

But the saplings didn’t have time to take root.

A sapling that had been planted Wednesday near the Wedge is shown floating in a nearby channel Thursday after it was ripped out of the ground.

At about 3 p.m. Thursday, Dixon received a note from city officials that the trees had been vandalized.

“I’m saddened and disappointed that these saplings have been destroyed,” Dixon said. “We were all so pleased to commemorate the restoration of these iconic trees at the Wedge. The next day to have the trees vandalized is a tragedy. We want to get to the bottom of this.”

City officials are making plans to replace the torn-out trees.

This isn’t the first incident surrounding the planting of the trees, Dixon said.

On Tuesday, city officials discovered that a plaque installed weeks earlier to commemorate the tree planting ceremony had been stolen.

It isn’t clear whether the two incidents are related.

Newport Beach Councilwoman Diane Dixon, pictured at a dedication and planting ceremony Wednesday for three new donated saplings near the Wedge, said Friday that she's "saddened and disappointed" that someone uprooted the trees the next day.

