Kids go on Truck Adventures at O.C. fairgrounds

Youngsters got to take the wheel in Costa Mesa on Saturday during Truck Adventures for Kids, an event giving children and families a hands-on look at an array of emergency response, construction and military vehicles.
Visitors to the OC Fair & Event Center were able to clamber on and through the wheeled displays, get an up-close look at their inner workings and meet the drivers who bring the massive machines to life.
Other family-friendly activities and food also were offered during the five-hour event.