UC Irvine's debut program offers smaller class sizes and reduced tuition for select number of incoming freshmen students

UC Irvine is offering a new academic program with reduced tuition and smaller class sizes for incoming freshmen from mid-income families for the next school year.

The Anteater Leadership Academy offers general education courses, including leadership training classes, and smaller class sizes for $2,105 per quarter, which is half the cost of a standard tuition. Students can enroll in the program until June 30.

The pilot academy, which is modeled after a similar program at UC Berkeley, is based on growing evidence of student success in cohorts, said Michael Dennin, dean of division of undergraduate education and vice provost for teaching and learning.

He said the trade-off for the selected group will be the benefits of a "cohort experience" of going through similar experiences, taking the same classes and learning the same curriculum. In addition, students will hone leadership skills that employers demand, he added.

As UC Irvine continues to face high numbers of applicants, the pilot program will allow it to accept more in-state freshmen while keeping college costs at bay, according to the university.

About 300-500 students of about 5,000 in-state students accepted to the university will be admitted into the program, said Tom Vasich, university spokesman.

Though the program is targeted for students from mid-income families who don't plan to live on campus and instead commute, it'll be offered to all incoming first-year students, Vasich added.

Students accepted into the program will be registered under UC Irvine's Division of Continuing Education to allow for reduced tuition though courses will still be held on campus and led by UCI professors.

Because of reduced tuition, financial aid will not be available to students in the program, but they can still use campus-based scholarships and private student loans, according to the university.

Students will still be required to pay student fees and will have access to recreational facilities, clubs and student organizations, and events and activities.

Once sophomores, students can apply for the university's standard curriculum, depending on grades.

Though there is a specific set of courses designed for the program, Dennin said students pursuing medical careers can still enroll and stay on track. He said the university has been "rapidly problem solving" to offer a well-rounded curriculum for students.

“An interesting thing is how it's structured, so there are typical (courses) even a first year social science student might take,” Dennin said.

The university will track the results of the small focus group by monitoring GPAs, graduation rates, careers post-graduation and how students connect the program to their success, Dennin added.

For more information, visit: bit.ly/2rzUta8.

Priscella.Vega@latimes.com

Twitter: @vegapriscella