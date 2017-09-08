UC Irvine hosts aerospace expo

UC Irvine’s Henry Samueli School of Engineering hosted an Aerospace Symposium and Expo on Thursday afternoon at the campus.

The event featured a keynote address from George Whitesides, chief executive of Virgin Galactic and a former chief of staff for NASA.

There also was an exposition of aerospace industry displays.

The Base 11 Innovation Center, a newly opened lab with advanced manufacturing and prototyping equipment near the UCI campus, and Dassault Systèmes helped put on the event, which coincided with the 20th annual International Mars Society Convention, which continues through Sunday at UCI.

The four-day convention brings together scientists, engineers, aerospace industry representatives, government policymakers and journalists to talk about the latest scientific discoveries, technological advances and political and economic developments that could help pave the way for a human mission to Mars.