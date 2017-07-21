4 condos and 2 commercial spaces OKd to replace former Ullman Sails building in Newport

The Newport Beach Planning Commission approved a new mixed-use project Thursday for the former Ullman Sails site in the Cannery Village neighborhood.

The project, called Ullman Sails Lofts, will demolish the 69-year-old building at 410-412 29th St., which has been empty or used for storage since 2012, and replace it with four condominiums and two small commercial spaces on about a fifth of an acre.

The residential units will have three bedrooms, 3½ baths and a one- or two-car garage and range from about 2,360 to 2,515 square feet. The commercial suites will be about 600 square feet and be available for retail and office use.

The city said the three-story project will reference the area’s nautical history, with metal panel roofs, vertical wood siding, aluminum-clad windows, exposed steel and large rolling barn-style doors on the facade.

Commissioner Kory Kramer praised the design and said the project optimizes the space.

Commissioner Bill Dunlap agreed. “Dave Ullman made the sails on my boat … so I know that building well,” he said.

The project is being developed by Berk Properties of Newport Beach and designed by Costa Mesa-based Brandon Architects.

hillary.davis@latimes.com

Twitter: @Daily_PilotHD