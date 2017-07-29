Competitors make waves on first day of U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach

The first day of the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach was ushered in Saturday with the Pro Junior surfing competition.

Surfers from all over the world battled it out on the south side of the pier to earn a spot in the men’s U.S. Open competition that starts next week.

Conditions were ripe for a contest as waves ranged from 2 to 4 feet with just a slight breeze.

Several local surfers advanced, including Griffin Foy from Huntington Beach and Tyler Gunter of Newport Beach.

