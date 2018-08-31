15-year-old with Type 1 diabetes is ‘drafted’ by Vanguard University volleyball team

Taylor Jarvis was greeted with cheers from Vanguard University students and alumni Thursday as the 15-year-old Fountain Valley girl declared her commitment to join the university’s women’s volleyball team.
Taylor, who has had Type 1 diabetes since she was a year old, will attend practices, games, team dinners and more as an honorary member during the 2018-19 school year. She began practicing with the team in April but took a break once school was out for the summer.
The Costa Mesa university hosted a special “draft day” for Taylor on Thursday in collaboration with Team Impact, a national nonprofit that connects college athletic teams with children facing serious or chronic illnesses.
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow sugar to enter cells to produce energy.