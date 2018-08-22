F.V. endorses bill to enhance teaching of Vietnamese refugee history, Cambodian genocide and Hmong studies

State Sen. Janet Nguyen (R-Garden Grove) authored Senate Bill 895, which intends to launch social studies lessons about Vietnamese refugees and their experiences in the United States after the 1975 fall of Saigon. Studies also would cover the brutal Khmer Rouge regime under the rule of Pol Pot, who oversaw the killings of 2 million Cambodians between 1975 and 1979, and the history and culture of the Hmong people of Southeast Asia, including contributions of the Laotian Hmong who assisted the United States in the Vietnam War-era “secret army.”