Hundreds turn out for Walk for Independence to help people with developmental disabilities

Hundreds of people made their way to Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park to show their support and raise money for people with developmental disabilities during the annual Walk for Independence on Saturday.
The event — in its ninth year — is staged by Project Independence, a Costa Mesa-based nonprofit. Participants, including people the organization supports, received T-shirts, gift bags and other prizes.
“The annual walk is our signature fundraising activity that helps underwrite the many services we provide to adults with developmental disabilities in the Orange County community,” Project Independence Chief Executive and President Debra Marsteller said in a statement. “As before, the funds will go to Project Independence to help people live and work as valued members of our community.”
Organizers said they hope to raise $60,000 from this year’s event.
For more information about Project Independence, visit proindependence.org.