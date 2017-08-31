Water main breaks in Westside Costa Mesa; it's Mesa Water's 9th leak or break in 2 days

A water main broke in Westside Costa Mesa Thursday afternoon — the ninth service interruption in two days within the Mesa Water District’s service area.

The latest break was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Wallace Avenue between Hamilton and 19th streets, according to district spokeswoman Noelle Collins.

“We’ve been on site since then working on repairing it,” she said at about 4:45 p.m.

The break knocked out water service to eight area apartment buildings, according to Collins. Service was expected to be restored Thursday evening, she added.

As of 5 p.m., there were no apparent signs of flooding on the street.

The break is the latest in what’s been a hectic 48 hours for Mesa Water crews. All told, workers have responded to nine service leaks or breaks since 5 p.m. Tuesday, Collins said.

Those include a water main break Tuesday night that caused flooding on Costa Mesa Street near the intersection of Orange Avenue.

Flooding was also reported Wednesday morning on Airport Loop Drive.

Mesa Water crews have addressed the other leaks and breaks and virtually all service has been restored, according to Collins.

