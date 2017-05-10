4 local business executives to receive Remarkable Women Awards

Four local women will be honored Thursday as the Orange County chapter of the National Assn. of Women Business Owners holds its 21st annual Remarkable Women Awards gala from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at City National Grove in Anaheim.
The honorees are:
- Loreen Gilbert of Laguna Beach: Business Advocate of the Year. The founder and president of Irvine-based WealthWise Financial Services is the first two-time winner of a Remarkable Women Award, having been named Business Owner of the Year last year. In January, she was the only woman and only Californian appointed to the 19-member Trump Pence Small Business Advisory Council.
- Heidi Hendy of Newport Beach: Lifetime Achievement Award. The managing principal of Newport Beach-based H. Hendy Associates founded the architecture firm in the late 1970s. It has been named one of Interior Design magazine’s top 200 architecture firms 30 years in a row.
- Anoosheh Oskouian of Newport Beach: Business Owner of the Year. The native of Iran, who immigrated to the United States when she was 14, formed Signal Hill-based Ship & Shore Environmental in 2000 to produce pollution abatement systems and services. She launched Green Energy Industrial Solutions in 2010.
- Scharrell Jackson, Entrepreneur to Watch. Jackson founded Newport Beach-based speaker series Leadership in Heels in 2015 and has presented five series to date. The Lake Forest resident also is a partner, chief operating officer and chief financial officer for accounting firm Squar Milner.
“Our four honorees epitomize what you can accomplish when you stand for what you believe, stand in the face of obstacles, stand up for others and stand together,” NAWBO-OC President Liz Camaur said in a statement.
For more information about the awards gala, visit nawbo-oc.org.