Fairgrounds come alive with the sound of zombies

The busy OC Fair & Event Center can rarely be described as dead, but it certainly was Saturday.
Zombies looking to make a meal out of living flesh roamed the Costa Mesa fairgrounds in two four-hour events, and it was up to local residents to fight them off.
Their weapons? Not guns, not machetes, not swords, not crossbows — foam blasters.
It was all part of an apocalyptic game called Zedtown, in which players in story-driven scenarios use strategies and tips to battle for survival, with the game app tracking their achievements. Those who get tagged by a zombie become one too.