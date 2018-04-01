DAILY PILOT

Fairgrounds come alive with the sound of zombies

By Daily Pilot staff
Mar 31, 2018 | 6:00 PM

The busy OC Fair & Event Center can rarely be described as dead, but it certainly was Saturday.

Zombies looking to make a meal out of living flesh roamed the Costa Mesa fairgrounds in two four-hour events, and it was up to local residents to fight them off.

Their weapons? Not guns, not machetes, not swords, not crossbows — foam blasters.

It was all part of an apocalyptic game called Zedtown, in which players in story-driven scenarios use strategies and tips to battle for survival, with the game app tracking their achievements. Those who get tagged by a zombie become one too.
