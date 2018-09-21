Costa Mesa’s Westside deserves an authentic voice

As a lifelong resident of Westside Costa Mesa, I know the issues that face our District 4 neighborhoods because I grew up here. I am a Save Our Youth alumni who went to Pomona and Rea elementary schools and graduated from Estancia High School. I earned a degree in political science and religious studies from UC Irvine and was elected as a delegate to the California Democratic Party in 2017.
I’ve experienced our community’s troubles with a lack of resources for first responders, deteriorating infrastructure, high rents and homelessness. It is from this first-hand experience that I can serve as a thoughtful and informed voice for our district’s residents and businesses.
I know that our council and staff should work to support our city’s first responders and law enforcement personnel. Costa Mesa’s police and firefighters put their lives on the line to protect us, and we should prioritize them by restoring their depleted department staffing.
I’m proud to be endorsed by the Costa Mesa Firefighters’ Assn. because of my commitment to provide our brave firefighters with the equipment and state-of-the art technology they need. Our first responders should always have the adequate staff and resources to protect and serve our community.
In addition to our firefighters, our police force participates in the community where they engage directly with residents, building trust and fostering friendships to reduce crime in the Westside. I will fight back against any council member who tries to turn our police department into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement enforcement agency.
We need to invest in District 4. Our district is the most densely populated district in all of Costa Mesa.
Yet it seems like we’re always at the back of the line when it comes to infrastructure investment. Mesa Verde always seems prioritized for smooth roads and speed bumps, while we’re stuck with cracked streets. I will fight nonstop to get the street and alley improvements that we deserve in District 4.
Traffic safety is also a concern that needs to be addressed. There have consistently been numerous accidents near my family’s home on Pomona Avenue and Victoria Street. Through the determined efforts of our neighbors, a turn signal was just installed by the city at that intersection. I will always listen to our residents and be on the lookout out for hazardous conditions in our neighborhoods.
When I’m on council I will also work to develop affordable housing options. Right now, too many longtime Costa Mesa families are being forced out due to the price of housing. We should create incentives to develop affordable projects that will allow Costa Mesans to remain in our city with a good quality of life.
Homelessness is an issue in District 4 and throughout Costa Mesa. This is not only a human tragedy, but it is extremely costly to our city. A UC Irvine study shows that permanent supportive housing is far more cost effective than doing nothing while people remain un-sheltered.
While we have many devoted city staff members and nonprofits working on this issue, we must do more. Our City Council’s goal should be to eliminate homelessness and to address the impacts of homelessness, such as litter and trespassing.
In the first year of district elections in our city’s history, we need to elect a leader from the Westside. No one is better prepared to lead our neighborhoods than someone who has lived through the issues and struggles of our community.
We need an authentic voice representing us in District 4, standing up for every single family in Westside Costa Mesa. I hope you will join me.
Manuel Chavez is a Costa Mesa City Council candidate in District 4.