Mailbag: Beware of the ‘wolves in sheep’s clothing’

Huntington Beach Public Library supporters hold signs during the Huntington Beach City Council meeting where the council discussed taking the first step in privatizing its public library operations at the Huntington Beach City Council Chambers in Huntington Beach on March 19, 2024.

If you are a Huntington Beach resident who believes in unrestricted access to knowledge and protecting your freedom to make decisions for your own family, then vote “yes” on Measure A to repeal the ordinance creating a children’s book review board, and “yes” on Measure B to ensure that any future efforts to outsource library operations to for-profit companies will require voter approval and a majority vote from City Council. This is a critical safeguard to maintain public oversight and the integrity of community libraries.

The City Council believes that a 21-person politically appointed, children’s book review board is more qualified than you to choose appropriate reading materials for your children. They are not.

Accusations that there are “pornographic” materials in the children’s library section have served to divide the community and undermine public opinion about libraries, librarians and their supporters. The mayor handed out images from what they believe to be inappropriate library materials from a booth at this year’s Easter celebration.

Every accusation is a confession. These people are wolves in sheep’s clothing. Do not let them deceive you.

The review board, whose decisions are unappealable, has the authority to decide which materials belong in the library based on “community standards” that have not yet been defined. Materials that enter or remain in the children’s book section could eventually align with the review boards’ political and religious beliefs. Will no votes ultimately enable indoctrination of young minds under the guise of “protecting children?” Whatever happened with that MAGA commemorative library plaque? Is this nuclear “attack on porn” simply helping City Council complete a MAGA agenda item designed to stifle 1st Amendment rights at taxpayer expense?

A “no” vote for either measure is a slippery slope toward government control of thought and information. Vote “yes” on Measure A to protect parents’ rights to maintain control of what their OWN children read, and “yes” on Measure B to help ensure public libraries stay free and open to everyone.

Judy Morris

Huntington Beach

Monday I attended my first Huntington Beach City Council meeting, appropriately at the city library. It was quite an eye-opener, as more than 90 people signed up to address the council at the podium regarding Measures A and B. In a nutshell, a “no” vote advocates for increasing the council’s authority in deciding what books to have reviewed by the peer review board within the children’s section, and to privatize the library altogether.

Once upon a time such notions would only appear in dystopian novels or movies such as Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451” or George Orwell’s “1984.” Yes, interesting ideas to conjecture and be entertained by, but surely not something that could really happen here. Do we not live within a democracy with constitutional rights guaranteeing freedom for the people to make their own choices regarding what to write, speak and read? The irony is that not that long ago, these values were most adamantly defended by American conservatives, the same people who bore a flag with a coiled snake emblazoned on the cloth, and the warning, “Don’t tread on me.” Do the advocates against Measures A and B, most of whom identify as conservatives, simply not know what they are doing?

Ron Terranova

Huntington Beach

As a former Orange County “Teacher of the Year,” I taught for 40 years, addressing my school board many times. I advocated for school nurses, librarians and lower class sizes. I hoped my school board understood the reality of transmitting a crowded curriculum to more than 30 students every day, all day.

In January 2025, Newport-Mesa School Board had the luxury of picking a qualified new board member and they looked forward to working with her. On merit, they selected Kirstin Walsh who has children in NMUSD, has volunteered in the schools for 13 years, is PTA President at Newport Harbor High, has held offices at the elementary and intermediate school PTAs. After carefully vetting four candidates, board members added Walsh to their ranks. DONE! Now, let’s get to work, solving school problems.

I’m sorry to say that members of our community collected signatures, forcing an election for NMUSD School Board, thus taking about $500,000 from Newport-Mesa’s school budget. Their candidate was on the original list of those considered for the school board position, but was not selected.

Walsh is the kind of board member I want on the dais when I speak. Parent volunteers, like Walsh, who spend years in our school halls and classrooms, understand the challenges and strengths of school life.

I am saddened by the loss of half-a-million dollars from our slim school budget, used to fund an unnecessary election. I hope voters will make it right, and ensure that Kirstin Walsh continues in the position for which she was chosen, on merit.

Carrie Luger Slayback

Newport Beach

As the June 10 NMUSD Area 5 Special Election approaches, the saying, “You are the company you keep,” rings true. Claims that Kirstin Walsh, Andrea McElroy’s opponent, is a conservative or a non-partisan, don’t align with her affiliations.

In 2023, NMUSD’s progressive majority voted to block schools from notifying parents about their child’s gender dysphoria, risking student well-being.

Conservative trustees, prioritizing safety, supported notification, but the majority prevailed. School board votes-on academics, safety and fiscal management reflect trustees’ values, and the 2023 decision clearly revealed the progressive majority’s values. Andrea McElroy champions parental rights and transparency. Walsh claims non-partisanship, yet her Instagram shows her campaigning with Democrats Carol Crane, Ashley Anderson (NMUSD Trustee) and Katrina Foley, vice chair of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Her campaign is heavily funded by the teacher’s union, which endorsed Kamala Harris and the Women in Leadership PAC who advocate for “leading the fight against conservatives.” This does not reflect conservative values.

This election demands leadership for quality education and parental involvement.

Walsh’s “non-partisan” label masks her affiliations.

Voters deserve transparency. I’m voting for Andrea McElroy, whose values I trust.

Lisa Ruggieri Hines

Newport Beach

As 17-year Newport-Mesa Unified School District (NMUSD) Area 5 residents and parents, we’ve raised our children in Newport Beach, where they’ve thrived in our public schools. Area 5 has long elected conservative trustees who prioritize fiscal responsibility, parental rights and transparency. Taxpayers deserve a voice in this special election and we’re voting for Andrea McElroy.

Andrea, a business owner and mother, brings proven fiscal accountability and champions parental rights, demanding transparency between families and schools. She and her husband actively serve our community, earning trust from neighbors, educators and leaders like Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton. Her platform supports every child’s unique path — arts, CTE, college — ensuring success in a safe, high-quality environment.

Andrea, endorsed by the Orange County Republican Party and local police and fire associations, aligns with Area 5’s conservative values.

On June 10, vote Andrea McElroy — the only conservative in this election. She’s a principled leader who will stand for our children and represent our community’s values.

Kate and Logan Malouf

Newport Beach