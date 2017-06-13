All-League Softball: Costa Mesa’s Alvis goes out on top

Entering the season as a back-to-back first-team all-league honoree, Brenna Alvis elevated her game to become the Orange Coast League MVP as a senior.

The Alfred University-bound shortstop represented Coastal Orange County in the senior All-Star showcase at Bill Barber Park in Irvine.

She batted .590 with 14 doubles, three triples, and three home runs. She scored 35 runs, had 25 RBIs, and stole a team-high 15 bases.

Alvis was one of four Mustangs to play in every game this season, and three of them were first team all-Orange Coast League selections. The others were Haley Sheffner and Valerie Castro.

Sheffner began the year as an outfielder, but she was pressed into action in the pitching circle midseason. Control was an issue, but she gave the Mustangs an opportunity to be competitive when it mattered against in-city rival Estancia in the Battle for the Bell.

She struck out 100 over 86 2/3 innings. At the plate, she hit .513 with nine doubles, two triples, and two homers. She had 32 RBI, 22 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases.

Castro, a junior third baseman, produced at a .447 clip, scoring 28 runs and driving in 18.

Joining the all-league club for the Mustangs were freshman catcher Malia Tufuga and junior outfielder Melizza Hernandez, who both made second team.

Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot Estancia High's Kalena Shepherd earned first-team All-Orange Coast Leaague honors. Estancia High's Kalena Shepherd earned first-team All-Orange Coast Leaague honors. (Kevin Chang | Daily Pilot)

Shepherd, Kubisty Spearheaded Estancia

When Eagles catcher Kalena Shepherd and shortstop Emily Kubisty were on the field together, their team seemed whole.

They were rewarded for their positive influence on the Estancia softball program with first-team nominations.

Shepherd hit .566 with eight doubles, two triples, two homers, and 23 RBIs in 20 games. She had the tying home run in the seventh inning of the playoff-clinching Battle for the Bell at Costa Mesa High.

Kubisty batted .474 with eight doubles and four triples. She scored 27 runs, produced 23 RBIs, and had a team-high 30 stolen bases in 33 attempts.

The junior duo combined to go six for eight with two doubles, five RBIs, and four runs scored in Estancia’s 12-1 win over Pomona Garey in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 wildcard round playoff game.

Junior pitcher Brittany Walker and sophomore first baseman Micaiah Watanabe-Patterson received second-team selections for the Eagles.

Walker led the Eagles with a record of 15-11 in the pitching circle. Watanabe-Patterson had a team-high 32 RBIs to go with a .485 batting average.

Laguna Beach to keep young core

Sophomore starting pitcher Emily Thomas was named to the Orange Coast League first team after shouldering most of the load this season.

She saw the bulk of her time in the pitching circle, and she was stationed in the heart of the Breakers’ batting order.

The Breakers went 8-16-1 this year, earning a sweep of Saddleback in league play.

Sophomore third baseman Mia Pitz and junior catcher Taylor Glenn received second-team honors.

Laguna Beach rostered just one senior this year in right-fielder Katie Williams.

Don Leach | Daily Pilot Corona del Mar High's Mallory McCrane earned first-team All-Pacific Coast League honors. Corona del Mar High's Mallory McCrane earned first-team All-Pacific Coast League honors. (Don Leach | Daily Pilot)

CdM duo named to PCL first team



The top third of Corona del Mar’s batting order was selected to receive all-league honors, with leadoff hitter Mallory McCrane and No. 3 hitter Brooke Franson making the first team.



McCrane started the season as a pitcher due to an injury to Audrey Tumbarello. Once the freshman starter was cleared to pitch, McCrane returned to center field.



The junior posted a .494 batting average with eight doubles, four triples, and two home runs.



Franson, a Manhattanville College signee, led the Sea Kings with a .580 batting average. She clubbed 17 doubles, seven triples, and four home runs.

The CdM shortstop scored 35 runs and drove in 36. She was an Orange County Seniors All-Star selection.

If any of her teammates could have joined her in the All-Star game, Franson said that McCrane was most deserving.

“She had a great season,” Franson said. “Just coming in as a pitcher when she’s not a pitcher, that was amazing.”

“She was a really good leadoff batter. She was a fellow team captain, and she was just a really good teammate.”

Freshman third baseman Sophia Rhee was named to the Pacific Coast League’s second team, providing a .403 average and a team-high seven sacrifice bunts out of the No. 2 spot.







Fraser led Lobos, earns first-team honors



Starting pitcher Brittany Fraser was named as Los Amigos’ representative among the Garden Grove League all-league first-team selections.



She helped the Lobos remain in playoff contention until the final two games of the regular season. Los Amigos went 10-15 overall, 3-7 in league.



This is Fraser’s second straight year as a first-team honoree. In 15 games on record, Fraser hit .421 with six doubles, and a triple. She was also perfect on 20 stolen base attempts.

Catcher Alyssa Ledezma and left-fielder Michelle Islas were also named to the second team.

