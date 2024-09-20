High School Roundup: Los Amigos football improves to 4-0

Isaac Galindo (30) of Los Amigos, seen against Walnut on last year, rushed for 215 yards and two touchdowns against Nogales on Thursday.

Isaac Galindo rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns, as visiting Los Amigos ran past La Puente Nogales 52-14 in Thursday’s nonleague football game.

Los Amigos put up a season-high total in points. The Lobos are now averaging 44.5 points per contest.

Jayvin Le threw for 120 yards, supplying both a passing touchdown and a rushing score. Amari’e Maddox was on the receiving end of an 82-yard touchdown. Chris Flores also had a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Los Amigos is off to its best start in nearly three decades. Chris Sandro, the school’s athletic director, said. The Lobos last began a season with a 4-0 record in 1997.

When it plays host to Upland Western Christian (2-1) on Thursday, Sept. 26, Los Amigos will attempt to match last season’s longest winning streak of five games. That streak came at the end of last season, before being knocked out in the CIF Southern Section Division 13 quarterfinals by Walnut.

Nogales dropped to 2-2.

Ocean View 30, Bolsa Grande 6: Gaige Prichard carried the ball 31 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns, as the visiting Seahawks prevailed for the first time this season.

Robert Walter added a rushing touchdown for Ocean View (1-4), which enters its bye week before opening Sigma League play at home against Los Amigos on Oct. 4.

