Local track and field athletes to fight for title of best in Orange County

The CIF Southern Section comprises 569 schools and 82 leagues.
Across the state, there are 10 sections.
Within the spacious Southern Section, there is Orange County, an area with enough schools and ample talent that some have suggested that the region be considered its own section.
On Saturday, many of the top track and field athletes in the county will go toe-to-toe in the Orange County Championships at Mission Viejo High.
As is the case most places she goes, Costa Mesa High's Felicia Crenshaw will be a favorite in the girls' discus throw. Her season-best mark of 153 feet, 2 inches ranks second in the section.
Marina's Skyler Magula (15-3) and Corona del Mar's Morgan Simon (12-7) will be the top seeds in the boys' and girls' pole vault, respectively.
Orange County Championships
Where: Mission Viejo High
When: Saturday. The first race (rated frosh-soph girls' 1,600-meter run) and five varsity field events (boys' and girls' long jump, boys' and girls' shotput, and boys' pole vault) will kick off the meet at 8:30 a.m.
Information: Admission is $10 for adults. Seniors and students without an ASB card are $5. Students with an ASB card are $3, and children under the age of 10 are $2.
Estancia hires de Mendoza as girls’ volleyball coach
Estancia athletic director Nate Goellrich said that the school has hired Alejandro de Mendoza as its next girls' volleyball coach.
He will replace Rick Reeve, who completed one season in charge of the Eagles.
Goellrich said the move was motivated by recognition of de Mendoza's impact on the Estancia boys' volleyball program over the past two seasons.
"He has done a great job in building back our boys' volleyball program," Goellrich said in an email on Thursday. "The total number of boys participating is up and our level of play has improved, as well.
"He has a great rapport with the student-athletes here at Estancia, as well as our volleyball supporters. I feel he will help bring stability back to our girls' volleyball program and our girls will excel both on the court and off."
Ocean View athletes prepared to sign
Ocean View has yet to hold its signing day ceremony, but David Brito (Concordia), Paul Head (Arizona Christian) and Adam Meyer (UNLV) have given colleges their commitment.
Brito was the No. 2 runner on the Ocean View boys' cross-country team, which qualified for its first CIF State meet this past season.
Head was a guard on the boys' basketball team, which won four Golden West League championships, the last three in which the Seahawks finished undefeated.
Meyer, a 6-foot-5, 215-pounder, played wide receiver and tight end on the football team.
