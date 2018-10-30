Eight local girls' tennis teams qualify for CIF Southern Section playoffs

The Corona del Mar High girls’ tennis team has become accustomed to making deep runs in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, but the Sea Kings may not have to spend nearly as much time on court to get there.
For the first time, the section will have an open division for girls’ tennis, and CdM is one of the six teams to make the bracket.
CdM is one of eight local teams qualifying for the postseason on Monday. Sage Hill and Newport Harbor made it in Division 1, Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach in Division 3, Costa Mesa and Estancia in Division 4, and Los Amigos in Division 5.
The Surf League champion Sea Kings (17-2) will host Bay League champion Palos Verdes (14-3), which is two years removed from winning the Division 2 title in 2016, in the quarterfinals on Friday. The winner will advance to face top-seeded University (16-0), the Pacific Coast League champion.
In a regular-season meeting on Sept. 12, CdM defeated visiting Palos Verdes 10-8.
San Joaquin League champion Sage Hill (13-5) will begin the postseason at home against third-seeded Beckman (19-5) in the Division 1 draw on Wednesday. The Patriots finished second in the traditionally strong Pacific Coast League.
The Lightning were doubled up by the Patriots 12-6 in a nonleague road match on Oct. 8.
Surf League runner-up Newport Harbor (13-5) will be at South Coast League champion San Clemente (10-2) to open the Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday. The Tritons went 3-1 against Sunset Conference opponents this season, with the only loss coming against CdM.
Wave League champion Laguna Beach (10-10) received the No. 4 seed in Division 3. The Breakers will host the winner of Alta Loma (13-7) and Alhambra (5-12) from Tuesday’s wildcard round.
Huntington Beach (12-6) will host North Torrance (10-8) in a matchup of second-place teams on Wednesday in the first round of the Division 3 draw. The Oilers are from the Wave League, while the Saxons come from the Pioneer League.
Orange Coast League champion Costa Mesa (15-2) hosts the winner of Western (9-8) at El Toro (7-8) in the first round of the Division 4 bracket on Wednesday.
Two local teams will have to play wildcard matches on Tuesday.
In Division 4, Estancia (7-13) will travel to Trabuco Hills (7-6) for the right to face Mission Valley League champion Rosemead (13-3) on Wednesday.
In Division 5, Los Amigos (11-7) opens on the road at San Bernardino San Gorgonio (7-9) on Tuesday. The winner will travel to third-seeded Century (16-2) in the first round of the main draw on Wednesday.