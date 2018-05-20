Costa Mesa’s Tayla Crenshaw rises to occasion at CIF-SS track finals

"For every vaulter, that makes you a little bit uneasy, especially at a meet like this," he said. "After that, I made my first attempts at 15 and 15-6. Coming into 15-6, I saw [third-place finisher Mason Gariepy of Mission Viejo] miss his first attempt. I sat there and I said, 'If I make this on my first attempt, this will give me a chance at winning it.' I came in and I hopped right over [the bar]. I was pretty stoked."