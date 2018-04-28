Daily Pilot High School Female Athlete of the Week: Costa Mesa’s Tayla Crenshaw making a name for herself

"Tayla had to have a realization that she is Tayla Crenshaw, not Felicia's sister," Mustangs throws coach Hasan Asrar said of the importance for an individual to make a name for themselves. "It's not so much living in the shadow [of Felicia], even though that is kind of what it has panned out to be. Tayla just needed the confidence and the 'I can do this' kind of mentality. Tayla finally got her head squared away to where she is trying to make a mark for herself.