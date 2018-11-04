High School Male Athlete of the Week: Caedmon Fisher is Costa Mesa’s go-to guy in pool

“He’s become such a great leader,” said Mustangs co-coach Dustin Serrano, who has also coached Fisher with the Costa Mesa Aquatics Club since he was 8. “He makes sure he includes the freshman who has never played before into team activities. [My twin brother] Cody, [whom I share the coaching duties with at Costa Mesa], and I have always called him our ace in the back pocket because he’ll play within the team game, but when we ask him to, he’ll rise above the challenge and become that alpha athlete.”