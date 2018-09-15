Los Amigos blitzes Costa Mesa

The Los Amigos High offense put its own spin on three-and-out in the Lobos’ 45-0 nonleague football victory at Costa Mesa on Friday.
The Lobos (3-1) averaged 2.17 plays on their six touchdown drives, keyed by explosive junior running back Brian Pacheco and slinging senior quarterback Brandon Tinoco. Three times Los Amigos scored on its first play of a possession. Twice it scored on the second play of a drive.
Tinoco threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns before halftime. His 19-yard scoring toss to Adolfo Chavez came two plays after the Lobos recovered a Costa Mesa fumble on the first play of the game.
Tinoco later connected on a 69-yard touchdown toss to Pacheco to cap a one-play scoring drive and hit Armando Aguilera on a five-yard scoring strike to cap the first-half scoring.
Pacheco also scored on runs of a 48, 50 and 44 yards, the first on the second play of a possession and the final two to punctuate one-play scoring drives on the visitors’ first two second-half possessions.
Pacheco finished with 167 yards rushing, added 132 yards on three receptions and also returned a kickoff 44 yards to set up his own score just 21 seconds into the third quarter.
“We just try to get him the ball in different ways as much as we can,” Los Amigos coach Carl Askew said of Pacheco, who now has 846 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns this season.
The Lobos, who have outscored their last two opponents 93-0, amassed 295 yards of total offense in the first half, while limiting Costa Mesa (0-5) to minus-two. The final advantage in total offensive yards for Los Amigos was 396-1.
“That’s two shutouts in a row,” Askew said of a defense that produced three turnovers and three sacks, while holding Mesa to zero or negative yards on 21 plays.
Defensive standouts for the Lobos included Joseph Garcia, Carlos Vargas, Justin Boyer, Moises Magdaleno, Chavez, Joshua Barriga and Gabriel Langinbelik.
Costa Mesa played without senior quarterback Blake Juncker, whom coach David Gutierrez said is battling a sore knee and lower back pain.
“[Juncker] got hurt a couple games ago, and was just kind of grinding it out the last two weeks,” Gutierrez said. “He is a big leader on the team and starts our offense with our reads and what not.”
Costa Mesa, which has been outscored 197-16 this season, crossed midfield only twice. The Mustangs’ deepest penetration was the Los Amigos 46-yard line and four of their five first downs came via Los Amigos penalties.
The Lobos were assessed 10 penalties for 117 yards.
Cornerback Juan Contreras made a leaping interception, while ends Erick Ibarra and Marcos Aguilera also stood out defensively for the Mustangs, who have now lost 11 straight games.
Nonleague
Los Amigos 45, Costa Mesa 0
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Los Amigos 17 – 14 – 14 – 0 — 45
Costa Mesa 0 – 0 – 0 – 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
LA – Chavez 10 pass from Tinoco (Barriga kick), 11:05.
LA – Pacheco 69 pass from Tinoco (Barriga kick), 5:18.
LA – Barriga 31 FG, :25.
SECOND QUARTER
LA – Aguilera 5 pass from Tinoco (Barriga kick), 4:28.
LA – Pacheco 48 run (Barriga kick), 2:58.
THIRD QUARTER
LA – Pacheco 50 run (Barriga kick), 11:39.
LA – Pacheco 44 run (Barriga kick), 7:31.
INDIVIDUAL RUSHING
LA – Pacheco, 8-167, 3 TDs.
CM – Hernandez, 18-10.