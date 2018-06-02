Daily Pilot High School Female Athlete of the Week: Malia Tufuga brought big bat for Costa Mesa softball

“We preached all year that everything was about the team and sticking together,” said Deats, who played baseball at Costa Mesa before graduating in 1980 and coached the Mustangs’ baseball team from 1994-97, as well as in 2003-04. “I think most of the kids got it, and understood where we were coming from. It’s not like Malia was new to the program. She had been in the program last year. She’s a known quantity and she’s a great kid.