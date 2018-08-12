Daily Pilot Girls' Track and Field Dream Team: Tayla Crenshaw proved she could do it

In her second year as a competitor in the girls’ pole vault, Simon soared skyward toward the top of the rankings. The senior made her mark early in the season, achieving a career-best mark of 12 feet, 7 inches in just her third start of the year at the Triton Invitational. At the time of the jump, Simon held the best mark in the section. That rarefied air, however, was difficult to sustain. Simon had just one 12-foot jump the rest of the way, but her 12-4 showing in the Division 3 finals captured the section title. Simon only made the opening height at the CIF Southern Section Masters the following week, and she was unable to advance to her first CIF State meet. Simon, who is headed to UC Santa Barbara in the fall, finished with the fourth-best mark in the section, which was also good for eighth overall in the state this year.