Week 6 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Santa Ana

Breakdown: The Mustangs (0-5) host the Saints (3-2) in an Orange Coast League opener. By virtue of Santa Ana’s move to the Orange Coast League, first-year Mustangs coach David Gutierrez will immediately oppose his former team. Gutierrez took over the Mustangs’ program after serving as the defensive coordinator at Santa Ana last season … Costa Mesa will be without starting quarterback Blake Juncker (knee and back), as well as center and defensive tackle Carlos Aguilera (knee). Paxson, a sophomore, will start at quarterback. Junior Andrew Camargo will handle the snapping duties. Costa Mesa carries an 11-game losing streak into Thursday’s game … Santa Ana, ranked seventh in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, has made playoff appearances in four consecutive seasons under coach Charlie TeGantvoort, advancing to the Division 13 final in 2016. The Saints have produced 1,405 rushing yards (281 yards per game).