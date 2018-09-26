Week 6 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Calvary Chapel

Breakdown: Estancia takes on Calvary Chapel in an Orange Coast League opener … Calvary Chapel (0-5) has won three in a row in the series, but it has yet to record a win and sports a negative-185 point differential. Last Friday against Torrance Bishop Montgomery, Calvary Chapel put together its highest scoring output in a 61-33 defeat … Estancia (3-2) has lost two in a row, but it will get a boost with the return of Pacheco on the offensive side. Pacheco (ankle) played some defensive back, but he did not register a carry last week against Laguna Beach. Estancia coach Mike Bargas said Pacheco had a good week of practice, and he should be “full ready to go” Thursday … After starting out the season 3-0, Estancia needs to get back in the win column to get back on track towards its first CIF Southern Section playoff appearance since 2014.