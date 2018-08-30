Week 2 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. La Quinta

Breakdown: The old formula of handing the ball off to Trevor Pacheco worked just fine for Estancia coach Mike Bargas and his Eagles (1-0) in their 34-21 victory over Loara last week. Pacheco rushed for at least 100 yards eight times last season, and the senior running back kicked off his 2018 campaign with a huge game of 251 yards and three scores on the ground … Behind a running attack that averaged 281.2 yards per game, La Quinta reached the CIF Southern Section Division 13 semifinals last season. The top three rushers on that team were seniors, though, and the Aztecs’ offense struggled in a 33-13 home loss to Anaheim last week … La Quinta (0-1) still has Nadeau, however. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 21 touchdowns and added another 17 on the ground as a junior … If La Quinta sticks to the running game, the Eagles will be looking to punch the ball out. Gannon Griffin and Cameron Ruehling had fumble recoveries for Estancia last week.