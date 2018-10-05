Week 7 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Saddleback

Breakdown: Estancia (4-2, 1-0 in league) looks for its second straight win to open Orange Coast League play as it travels to play Saddleback (1-5, 0-1) … This is Estancia’s second straight game at Segerstrom High. That’s where Estancia, ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 13, beat Calvary Chapel 48-0 last week in its Orange Coast League opener … Trevor Pacheco, who only played on defense the previous week against Laguna Beach due to an ankle injury, returned at running back against Calvary Chapel and produced 24 carries for 216 yards and three touchdowns …. Pacheco needs just 23 rushing yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight year. He had 1,500 rushing yards last season … Saddleback lost 62-0 to Orange last week in its league opener and has lost seven of its last nine Orange Coast League games overall … Estancia beat Saddleback 48-27 last year behind four total touchdowns from Trevor Pacheco, two rushing and two receiving.