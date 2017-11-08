CdM beats Agoura, advances to first CIF boys’ water polo final in six years

Kareem Captan may be in his first year as head coach of the Corona del Mar High boys’ water polo team, but he was an assistant coach for 10 years before that and he’s a history teacher on campus. He’s well aware of the tradition of the program.

In his debut season, Captan now has the Sea Kings in a place they haven’t been in six years. They will play for a CIF Southern Section Division 2 title.

The No. 2-seeded Sea Kings advanced by beating No. 3 Agoura 10-7 in the semifinals on Wednesday night at Irvine’s Woollett Aquatics Center.

Senior Henry Wilde and sophomore Tanner Pulice each scored three goals for CdM. The Sea Kings (21-9) will play No. 1 Foothill (22-7) for the championship on Saturday at the Woollett Aquatics Center, at a time to be determined. Foothill beat Redlands East Valley 11-8 in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Hayden Roletter scored on CdM’s first possession of the game, but the Sea Kings still trailed early in the game. Agoura (17-12) scored twice in the first two minutes, first on Aaron Arias’ power-play goal. Sean Rosenberg’s lob from two meters then gave the Chargers a 2-1 lead with 5:10 remaining in the first quarter.

Don Leach / Staff Photographer Corona del Mar's Henry Wilde celebrates one of his three goals during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday. Corona del Mar's Henry Wilde celebrates one of his three goals during the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Pacific Coast League champion Sea Kings would only allow one more goal in the first half, storming to a 7-3 halftime advantage. Wilde had a lot to do with it, recording three goals and an assist. Mitchell Cooper also scored in the first half and added four steals, a couple of them leading to counterattack goals.

Pulice scored the last counterattack goal of the half with 43 seconds left before the intermission.

The lead never got below two goals in the second half. But Agoura, the second-place team from the Miramonte League, still tried to rally in the fourth quarter. Jackson Skaaden scored on a roll-out play at two meters, narrowing Agoura’s deficit to 8-6 with 6:11 remaining.

The Sea Kings responded well, scoring twice in the next minute to put the game away. Each time it was Pulice, first scoring the power-play goal assisted by Cooper. Pulice then scored on a lob during a quick counterattack to push the Sea Kings’ lead back to four goals.

Cooper scored twice and Ryan Schildwachter scored a goal for CdM. Sophomore goalie Harrison Smith made six saves.

The Sea Kings, under Captan, now hope to claim their first section crown in seven years.

