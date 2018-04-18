Fountain Valley boys' tennis snaps Los Alamitos streak, takes over outright first place in Sunset League

"We've been there in the past, where we were the weaker side," he said. "When we played against CdM [in a 14-4 loss on March 6], those doubles teams are a little bit better than us, and that's why they have the edge. But then when you're playing against a different level of team, we're going to have the edge … We learn from those [losses]. We've been there many, many times, and that's where the practices and our preseason schedule come in for us."