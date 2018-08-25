Trio leads Fountain Valley past North Torrance

Fountain Valley High is off to its second straight 2-0 start in football.
Behind quarterback Josh Stupin, wide receiver Kishaun Sykes and running back Mathew Fuiava, the host Barons defeated North Torrance 28-7 in a nonleague game at Huntington Beach High on Friday.
Stupin passed for 242 yards and a touchdown, Sykes finished with five receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown, as well as a rushing touchdown, and Fuiava rushed 13 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
The game started out slow as Fountain Valley, ranked No. 8 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, could not make it past midfield on its first drive.
But things came together on the Barons’ second drive.
The Barons got on the board first after Fuiava ran the ball in from 13 yards, completing an 89-yard drive. The extra-point attempt was no good, and Fountain Valley led 6-0.
The Barons struck again midway through the second quarter. Stupin threw a 70-yard touchdown to Sykes. With a two-point conversion, Stupin finding Brandon Krause, Fountain Valley took a 14-0 lead.
On the next drive, the Saxons (1-1) struck back with a solid drive. Quarterback Victor Puelles rushed for a 14-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit in half with 2:56 left in the first half.
Fountain Valley responded. The Barons marched down the field, aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty on North Torrance that put Fountain Valley in the red zone. Two plays later, Sykes rushed for an 11-yard touchdown, helping increase the lead to 21-7 with 58 seconds to go before halftime.
North Torrance had a chance for another score before the half. But its attempt was stifled when Jerry Ngo picked off Puelles near the red zone.
The Saxons made a change at quarterback after the break, going with Brayden DeOcampo. Unfortunately, he was not able to do much through the air.
With both teams going scoreless in the third quarter, Fountain Valley took advantage of a short field. This resulted in the Barons' final score.
Stupin used some trickery to hand the ball off behind his back. With the defense looking for the pass, a huge lane opened up to give Fuiava the 11-yard touchdown.
The Saxons tried to hurry on their next drive and they moved into Fountain Valley territory, but DeOcampo was not having any luck through the air. Aaron Nguyen intercepted the pass with less than five minutes left to play.
Fountain Valley has a chance to begin 3-0, something it hasn’t done in nine years, next week. The Barons will hit the road for the first time when they face Woodbridge at University High.
::
Nonleague
Fountain Valley 28, North Torrance 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
North Torrance 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 — 7
Fountain Valley 6 – 15 – 0 – 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
FV – Fuiava 13 run (kick failed), 2:58.
SECOND QUARTER
FV – Sykes 70 pass from Stupin (Krause pass from Stupin), 6:02.
NT – Puelles 14 run (kick), 2:56.
FV – Sykes 11 run (Wright kick), :58.
FOURTH QUARTER
FV – Fuiava 11 run (Wright kick), 5:40.
INDIVIDUAL RUSHING
NT – Bradford, 25-88.
FV – Fuiava, 13-104, 2 TDs.
INDIVIDUAL PASSING
NT – Puelles, 5-10-1, 62.
FV– Stupin, 18-27-1, 242, 1 TD.
INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING
NT – DeOcampo, 4-35.
FV – Sykes, 5-111, 1 TD.