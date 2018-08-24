Week 1 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. North Torrance

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High
Key Barons: Jr. QB Josh Stupin (26 of 40 passing for 420 yards and four TDs); Sr. WR Brandon Krause (12 catches for 173 yards and one TD); Sr. WR Kishaun Sykes (five catches for 162 yards and two TDs)
Key Saxons: Jr. RB Stephen Bradford (14 carries for 138 yards and one TD); Jr. RB Nicholas Cobos (26 carries for 103 yards); Sr. WR Brayden De O’Campo (eight catches for 40 yards)
Breakdown: Fountain Valley’s offense came out on fire with 33 first-half points in the Barons’ 40-28 season-opening win against Troy last week. Stupin had 420 yards and four touchdowns, and the Barons (1-0) could use more explosive plays in the passing game against North Torrance … The Saxons (1-0) began the season with a 7-6 win over host San Pedro. The line of scrimmage is a strength for North Torrance, with the Saxons turning out two 100-yard rushers in their Week 0 win in Bradford and Cobos … If Stupin can connect with his receivers for big plays early, it may limit the impact of the Saxons’ running game in the second half.