Fountain Valley PONY Mustang squad wins Super Region opener

Fountain Valley, which averaged more than 15 runs per game in three wins at the regional tournament last weekend at Hicks Canyon Park in Irvine, had a “small ball” approach at times. Five of Fountain Valley’s six hits were singles. But Fountain Valley also rallied from a 2-0 deficit early after Orangecrest White scored twice in the top of the first inning. Nikolas Garcia-Ramirez and Efren Urrea each hit one-out singles, and each would eventually come around to score.