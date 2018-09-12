Fountain Valley football mourns the loss of assistant coach Scott Panique

“This is a tough one on all of us here at Mater Dei who were associated with Scott,” longtime Monarchs football coach Bruce Rollinson said of Panique, a 1998 Mater Dei graduate. “He epitomized what Mater Dei football is all about, toughness, total preparation and pure self-confidence. He was also a friend to all. His smile would light up a room. [He was] always positive, upbeat and his faith was very important to him. He had a way of impacting everyone around him.